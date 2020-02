In more than a century of parading, Mardi Gras crowds in New Orleans have seen a lot of different krewes, as the parading groups are called. Krewes have been formed by whites to satirize British royalty, by blacks to satirize those satirizing British royalty, as well as by an all-female group that throws decorated heels into the crowds instead of beads.

Add something new this year: Krewe de Mayahuel, a parading krewe formed mostly by Mexican immigrants to this city.