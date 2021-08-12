Outdoor, Some Indoor Music Options For the Dog Days

Though there have been cancellations and alterations because of the continuing pandemic, there are still opportunities to see well-ventilated live music this weekend.
Thur, Aug 12
- U of A Jazz Combo at Walmart Museum (Bentonville) - 5 p.m.
- Sierra Carson, Ashtyn Barbaree, Bree Ogden at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Eli Young Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 9 p.m.
Fri, Aug 13
- Dial-Up at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $17.00, 9 p.m.
- DeFrance at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Lucas Parker Band with Jessica Paige at Prairie St. Live (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 6 p.m.
- Dave Bright and Company at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators, the Jeff Horton Band at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8 p.m.
- Modern August at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- The Avett Brothers at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $45, 7 p.m.
- The Jakob's Ferry Stragglers at Railyard Live (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Avery Waltz at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Robbing Ford at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat, Aug 14
- Simeon Basil at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Keith Nicholson at Fred's Hickory Inn (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Alanis Morrissette at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - available tickets start at about $110, 7 p.m.
- Boom! Kinetic at Railyard Live (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Garry Lawrence and KC Westphall at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Route 358 at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sun, Aug 15
- Jackopierce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 7 p.m.
- Patti Steel at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Wine and Whiskey at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Adam Johnston, Michael Hanna, Garrett Jones and Mitch Twombley at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
Mon, Aug 16
- Jamie Reynolds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Tue, Aug 17
- Ashtyn Barbaree and Phillip Cannon at Mojo's East (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed, Aug 18
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.