Ozarks At Large

Outdoor, Some Indoor Music Options For the Dog Days

By 5 hours ago

Though there have been cancellations and alterations because of the continuing pandemic, there are still opportunities to see well-ventilated live music this weekend.

Thur, Aug 12

Fri, Aug 13

Sat, Aug 14

Sun, Aug 15

  • Jackopierce at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 7 p.m.
  • Patti Steel at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
  • Wine and Whiskey at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
  • Adam Johnston, Michael Hanna, Garrett Jones and Mitch Twombley at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.

Mon, Aug 16

Tue, Aug 17

Wed, Aug 18

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
