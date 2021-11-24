Related Program: 
Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, November 24, 2021

On today's show, interviews with authors of books covering big ideas.

Mapping the World's Climate

Brian Buma uses more than 100 maps and images to show how the world's climate is changing in his new book, The Atlas of a Changing Climate.

Considering Tax Code Inequities

One of the authors of the new book Tax the Rich is a millionaire, the other isn't. We discuss the book, tax policy and more with both of them.

Reading Every Single Marvel Comic

Douglas Wolk decided to read every Marvel comic book since Fantastic Four #1 from 1961. He tells us why and how he did it. He also explains what he discovered.