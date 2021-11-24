Related Program: Ozarks At Large Ozarks at Large for Wednesday, November 24, 2021 By Kyle Kellams • 59 minutes ago Related Program: Ozarks At Large ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 53:59 On today's show, interviews with authors of books covering big ideas. Tags: Ozarks at LargeShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Mapping the World's Climate By Kyle Kellams • 1 hour ago Courtesy / Timber Press Brian Buma uses more than 100 maps and images to show how the world's climate is changing in his new book, The Atlas of a Changing Climate. Considering Tax Code Inequities By Kyle Kellams • 1 hour ago Courtesy / The New Press One of the authors of the new book Tax the Rich is a millionaire, the other isn't. We discuss the book, tax policy and more with both of them. Reading Every Single Marvel Comic By Kyle Kellams • 1 hour ago Courtesy / Penguin Press Douglas Wolk decided to read every Marvel comic book since Fantastic Four #1 from 1961. He tells us why and how he did it. He also explains what he discovered.