Six NYITCOM Student Doctors Matched to Military Residencies

Six members of New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine-Arkansas’ inaugural class were matched to U.S. military residencies last week and will begin their Graduate Medical Education (GME) in conjunction with service to their country.

NYITCOM-Arkansas students who participated in the Military Match include: Severiano “Brock” Acebo (Navy), Internal Medicine, Naval Medical Center, Portsmouth, Va.; Raegan Austin (Air Force) Pediatrics, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Hospital, Dayton, Ohio; Corbett Hall (Navy), Family Medicine, Naval Hospital Camp LeJune, Jacksonville, N.C.; Joseph Lipat (Navy), Family Medicine, Navy Hospital, Jacksonville, Fla.; Andrea Lombardi (Army), General Surgery, Tripler Army Medical Center, Honolulu, Hi.; and Holly Sensabaugh (Air Force), Family Medicine, Nellis Air Force Base, Las Vegas, Nev.

Telling us more about this is Senior Career Advisor Holly Proffitt. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview.

