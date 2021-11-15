A-State publication 'The Herald' celebrates 100 years

A-State's student ran newspaper The Herald turns 100 this year.

The university says there will be a special reception on campus to celebrate the publication's centennial on Thursday at 6 P.M. in Centennial Hall at the Reng Center Student Union.

An A-State news release says several journalism alumni are expected to share stories about their time with The Herald, including former Jonesboro Sun editor Roy Ockert, The Times Dispatch operations manager Gretchen Hunt, and Arkansas Business editor Lance Turner.

“Journalism matters and for 100 years, The Herald, originally named Aggie Herald, has mattered at A-State,” said Sandra L. Combs, associate professor of multimedia journalism production and faculty adviser.

The Herald of Arkansas State University is based in the School of Media and Journalism, an area of excellence within the College of Liberal Arts and Communication, following Board of Trustees action in December 2018. Dr. Brad Rawlins is school director and professor of strategic communication.

Although The Herald has its beginnings with Vol. 1, No. 1, on Nov. 18, 1921, the first issue of The Herald of Arkansas State University was published Jan. 18, 1967, as a special edition featuring one of the biggest stories in the institution’s history. It was the first publication to break the news of the Arkansas General Assembly decision to grant university status for then-Arkansas State College, followed by Gov. Winthrop Rockefeller’s bill-signing ceremony.

The event is open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP by calling 870-972-3070 or emailing scombs@astate.edu.

