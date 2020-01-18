Traveling Arkansas: Little Rock Big Buck Classic invites sports enthusiasts

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Travel Writer Kim Williams talks about the following events happening in Arkansas during the weekend of January 24!
- Healing Herbal Teas Workshop at Jacksonport State Park
- Big Buck Classic sports show in Little Rock
- 41st Annual "Eagles Etc." Weekend at DeGray Lake State Park
To find out more about these events or anything else going on in Arkansas, visit the Events tab on Arkansas.com.
