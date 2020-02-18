Related Program: 
Ozarks At Large

When to Visit an Emergency Room

By 1 minute ago

It isn't always easy to know if a trip to the emergency room is warranted. We continue our series of discussions about health and medicine with UAMS professionals today with Dr. Tom Schulz, an associate professor of internal medicine at the UAMS Northwest Campus. He discusses when we should, and shouldn't head to the ER.

Tags: 
UAMS Northwest
UAMS

Related Content

UAMS to Deploy Marshallese-Adapted Diabetes Prevention Grant Program in Local Churches

By May 31, 2017
J. Froelich / KUAF

UAMS Northwest was awarded a $2.1 million dollar grant to combat diabetes in the Marshallese community. The study will be implemented within Marshallese churches. We talk with a Marshallese senior project manager about the endeavor.

Connecting Food Insecurity to Chronic Disease

By Jul 20, 2016
J. Froelich / KUAF

Representatives from state and national hunger relief organizations gathered at the Jones Center in Springdale yesterday for the first time to discuss ways to encourage clients to make healthy food choices to deter chronic disease.

At Northwest Clinic, Patients See A (Rare) Marshallese M.D., Hear A Hearty ‘Iakwe!’

By Jul 25, 2017

  

Dr. Sheldon Riklon walks into an examination room inside Community Clinic in Springdale and greets his patient.

"Iakwe," he says, and slides a stool over to Haem Mea, a shy Marshallese elder. The two speak softly to one another for a few moments.

Then he poses this question: So what's it like to have a real Marshallese doctor in town?

“Really helpful,” Mea says, grinning.

Riklon is one of only two U.S. trained Marshallese doctors in the world. He relocated from the Hawaiin islands last year to Northwest Arkansas where the largest population of migrants from the Republic of the Marshall Islands in the world now reside.

Dr. Riklon practices family medicine at Community Clinic, a federally qualified health center which last year served more than 36,000 middle- to low-income patients in Benton and Washington Counties, thousands of them Marshallese. And many of them are really sick. 

UAMS Hosts Alzheimer's Seminar for Kids

By Apr 4, 2019

A new seminar is designed to help children who have family members affected by dementia. The free program is April 6 at the UAMS Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education in Springdale. Participants can register here.

Volunteers for Medical Studies

By Sep 17, 2018

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences has organized a registry seeking volunteers for medical studies. That registry now has more than five-thousand participants. We learn why the registry was created.