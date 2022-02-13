Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
UAMS Northwest
-
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Northwest campus in Fayetteville is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for kids age 5 to 11. The FDA approved…
-
The Arkansas Legislative Council has approved nearly $12.5 million to expand physician residencies and fellowships in Northwest Arkansas. Currently, there…
-
Healthy Start, a federal grant-funded outreach program facilitated by University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Northwest, provides comprehensive…
-
When a global pandemic was declared, many researchers based at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock immediately pivoted to…
-
Colon cancer is the second-leading cancer-related cause of death in the United States. In our continuing series about aging and health, in collaboration…
-
Britni Ayers, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine at UAMS Northwest uses a community-engaged approach, working with UAMS Marshallese health…
-
Walmart heiress, Alice Walton, who established the Whole Health Institute in Bentonville in 2020, plans to open an independent non-profit degree-granting…
-
In late January, the University of Arkansas System Board of Trustees approved an accelerated inclusive nursing degree program to be offered at UAMS…
-
We continue our series about health and aging with a discussion about heart health, heart failure and why the latter isn't necessarily always the best…
-
Arkansas Children’s Northwest and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) Orthopedics Northwest have developed a pediatric sports medicine…