Joi and Deneshia continue their discussion about emotions, focusing on sadness for this episode. Starting with the story of Elizabeth Eckford - who at 15 years-old was harassed, yelled at, and spit on, as she attempted to attend Central High School, as one of the first nine students to integrate the school in 1957 - Joi and Deneshia explore what sadness can tell us if we give ourselves permission to feel it and give others permission to see it.