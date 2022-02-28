Groundbreaking Planned on Private Park in Bentonville for Relocated Confederate Monument
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
A Civil War Confederate monument commemorating James H. Berry removed in September 2020 from the Bentonville town square after months of civil rights protests will be re-erected for public display on a private park in Bentonville. A groundbreaking is scheduled this month.
