Ozarks At Large

Groundbreaking Planned on Private Park in Bentonville for Relocated Confederate Monument

Published February 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST
Z. Sitek
The Confederate soldier monument that honors Arkansan James H. Berry was erected on the Bentonville square in 1908. It was removed September 2020 and placed into storage.

A Civil War Confederate monument commemorating James H. Berry removed in September 2020 from the Bentonville town square after months of civil rights protests will be re-erected for public display on a private park in Bentonville. A groundbreaking is scheduled this month.

Confederate Monument Bentonville
