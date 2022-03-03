© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Crystal Bridges Museum Hosts Marshallese Nuclear Victims Commemorative Event

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
Courtesy
KBE Annex

A Marshallese Nuclear Victims Remembrance Day program will take place Saturday March 5th from 5 to 9pm in the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. The event, hosted by KBE Annex and the Four Atolls will commemorate with speeches and performances the ten year-long history and devastating radiologic impact of nearly 70 nuclear weapons tests conducted by the U.S. military on the Marshall Islands during the Cold War.

Ozarks At Large Marshall IslandsNuclear Survivors' Day
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
