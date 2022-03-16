Ozark Highlands U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Biologist On Call to Investigate Private Caves to Protect Hibernating Bats
1 of 10 — Ardapple.jpeg
USFWS Ozark Highlands biologist Pedro Ardapple peers into a cave opening on private property in Madison County before climbing in.
Jacqueline Froelich
A narrow opening leads into the cave complex.
A narrow opening leads into the cave complex.
J. Froelich
3 of 10 — 3-Shumacher outside.jpeg
Property owner Dane Schumacher prepares to crawl into the cave.
J. Froelich
4 of 10 — 4-Cave descent.jpeg
The cave descent is a 10-foot vertical drop onto a steep slope leading to a deep underground stream bed.
J. Froelich
5 of 10 — 5-Cave.jpeg
The cave opens into a long narrow canyon created over millennia by water.
J. Froelich
6 of 10 — 6-Flowstone.jpeg
Mineralized water dripping down the cavern walls creates geologic “flowstone” structures.
J. Froelich
7 of 10 — 7-Survey 1.jpeg
Ardapple (left) and Schumacher examine the cave canyon floor and search walls and crevices for hibernating bats as well as other cave species.
J. Froelich
8 of 10 — 8-.jpeg
Schumacher (forward) and Ardapple climb into the far end of the cave cavern.
J. Froelich
9 of 10 — 9-Ceiling.jpeg
Rain drops constantly fall from the 30-foot high limestone cave ceiling.
J. Froelich
10 of 10 — 10-Cave Entrance Deep View.jpeg
View of the cave entrance from deep within the narrow cavern reveals a sliver of blue light.
J. Froelich
Arkansas US. Fish & Wildlife Service biologist Pedro Ardapple, who specializes in Ozark Highlands karst ecosystems, explores a private cave in Madison County to survey for hibernating bats. Ardapple responded to a call from property owner Dane Schumacher who is concerned about the welfare of cave-dwelling bats, which experts say are in decline due to both disturbance and disease.