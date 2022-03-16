© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

Ozark Highlands U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Biologist On Call to Investigate Private Caves to Protect Hibernating Bats

Published March 16, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT
1 of 10  — Ardapple.jpeg
USFWS Ozark Highlands biologist Pedro Ardapple peers into a cave opening on private property in Madison County before climbing in.
Jacqueline Froelich
2 of 10  — 2-Cave openingjpeg.jpeg
A narrow opening leads into the cave complex.
J. Froelich
3 of 10  — 3-Shumacher outside.jpeg
Property owner Dane Schumacher prepares to crawl into the cave.
J. Froelich
4 of 10  — 4-Cave descent.jpeg
The cave descent is a 10-foot vertical drop onto a steep slope leading to a deep underground stream bed.
J. Froelich
5 of 10  — 5-Cave.jpeg
The cave opens into a long narrow canyon created over millennia by water.
J. Froelich
6 of 10  — 6-Flowstone.jpeg
Mineralized water dripping down the cavern walls creates geologic “flowstone” structures.
J. Froelich
7 of 10  — 7-Survey 1.jpeg
Ardapple (left) and Schumacher examine the cave canyon floor and search walls and crevices for hibernating bats as well as other cave species.
J. Froelich
8 of 10  — 8-.jpeg
Schumacher (forward) and Ardapple climb into the far end of the cave cavern.
J. Froelich
9 of 10  — 9-Ceiling.jpeg
Rain drops constantly fall from the 30-foot high limestone cave ceiling.
J. Froelich
10 of 10  — 10-Cave Entrance Deep View.jpeg
View of the cave entrance from deep within the narrow cavern reveals a sliver of blue light.
J. Froelich

Arkansas US. Fish & Wildlife Service biologist Pedro Ardapple, who specializes in Ozark Highlands karst ecosystems, explores a private cave in Madison County to survey for hibernating bats. Ardapple responded to a call from property owner Dane Schumacher who is concerned about the welfare of cave-dwelling bats, which experts say are in decline due to both disturbance and disease.

Tags

Ozarks At Large BatsWhite Nose Syndrome
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content