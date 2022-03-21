Historic Van Buren Home Opens to Public
1 of 4 — WH1.jpg
Daniel Caruth
2 of 4 — WH2.jpg
Daniel Caruth
3 of 4 — WH3.jpg
Daniel Caruth
4 of 4 — WH4.jpg
Daniel Caruth
One of Arkansas' oldest buildings is newly restored and will soon open to the public. The Wilhauf House, built in 1836 by Leonard Wilhauf, preserves a unique look at working-class life in 19th-century Arkansas. The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, which now operates the site as a training laboratory and museum, hosted a ribbon cutting event earlier this month.