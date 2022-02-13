Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
UAFS
With the spread of COVID-19 continuing, UAFS is moving to mostly virtual instruction next week.
Next spring the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith will offer a Diversity Studies minor for students. The program will included more than two dozen…
The start of today's show includes Governor Asa Hutchinson explaining why he won't sign, or veto, legislation passed last week, Arkansas' Secretary of…
The University of Arkansas Fort Smith will be going through some changes at the start of the new fiscal year in July. Chancellor Terisa Riley discusses…
The University of Arkansas Fort Smith is receiving $2.755 million in federal relief funding for students impacted by the pandemic. The Coronavirus…
More than 300 students attending the University of Arkansas Fort Smith had the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Monday. A vaccination clinic was…
The University of Arkansas Fort Smith fall commencement was held virtually this year. Kayla Thompson, one of the students who graduated this weekend, says…
Raefa Yasin is a recent graduate from the University of Arkansas Fort Smith. Her graduation this fall comes during a pandemic, but she says she's ready to…
The 12th edition of the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's Spanish-language literary magazine is out now. The goal of Azahares is to provide students and…
The University of Arkansas – Fort Smith has received $1.8 million dollars from the Arkansas Department of Human Services to extend its reach of early…