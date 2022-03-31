© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Spring Into Jazz

Published March 31, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
The week of coming musical attractions features the regular rock, punk and country shows, but there is also ample opportunity to see various flavors of jazz throughout the listening area.

Thr. Mar. 31

Fri. Apr. 1

Sat. Apr. 2

Sun. Apr. 3

  • Dale Stokes at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 3 p.m.

Mon. Apr. 4

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.

Tue. Apr. 5

  • Marbin at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - , 8 p.m.
  • Triveni at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 p.m.
  • Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
  • Gavin Sumrall at JJ's (Rogers) - , 6 p.m.
  • Benny Bassett at JJ's (Bella Vista) - , 5 p.m.

Wed. Apr. 6

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 5 p.m.
  • Soul Brass Band at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - , 7:30 p.m.
  • David Liebman at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $10 for students, 7:30 p.m.

Thr. Apr. 7

  • Hooten Hallers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 6 p.m.
  • Ashley McBryde at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
  • Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
  • Joey Alexander Trio at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.

