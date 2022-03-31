Spring Into Jazz
The week of coming musical attractions features the regular rock, punk and country shows, but there is also ample opportunity to see various flavors of jazz throughout the listening area.
Thr. Mar. 31
- Duke Deuce at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - start at $22.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Traveling Squirrels at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at JJ's Grill (Springdale) - , 6 p.m.
Fri. Apr. 1
- Dial-Up at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $12.50, 8 p.m.
- Tony Kamel, Willi Carlisle at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
- Ozark Riviera at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9:15 p.m.
- Bootleg Royale, Monk is King at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - , 9 p.m.
- Radical Operations, Dirrty Blu, TV Preacher at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 8 p.m.
- David Baxter at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - , 9 p.m.
- Tao of Lucy, Fight Dream, The Keys at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 p.m.
- NWA Acoustics at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - , 7 p.m.
- Jake Reno at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 5 p.m.
Sat. Apr. 2
- SoNA Beyond: Transcending Words at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - , 6:30 p.m.
- Blue Oyster Cult at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $30.00, 7:30 p.m.
- SoDown, Super Future at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Doctor Junior, Monk is King at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - , 9 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 8 p.m.
- Anna Meredith at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $22, $18 for members, $12 for students, 8 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirts at Levi's Gastrolounge (Rogers) - , 7 p.m.
- Jenna Melnicki and Tony Alvarez at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 7 p.m.
- Modern August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.
- Slade Coulter, Dalton Domino, Jacob Stelly at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $10 adv, $13 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun. Apr. 3
- Dale Stokes at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - , 3 p.m.
Mon. Apr. 4
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - , 6 p.m.
Tue. Apr. 5
- Marbin at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - , 8 p.m.
- Triveni at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall at JJ's (Rogers) - , 6 p.m.
- Benny Bassett at JJ's (Bella Vista) - , 5 p.m.
Wed. Apr. 6
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 5 p.m.
- Soul Brass Band at Maxine's Tap Room (Fayetteville) - , 7:30 p.m.
- David Liebman at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $10 for students, 7:30 p.m.
Thr. Apr. 7
- Hooten Hallers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8, 6 p.m.
- Ashley McBryde at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - , 7 p.m.
- Joey Alexander Trio at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.