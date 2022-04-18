© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Washington County Pandemic Emergency Rental Aid Suddenly Terminated, Then Reinstated

Published April 18, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT
Chad Arcenaux
Chad Arcenaux, who operates a cleaning business, expects to receive county emergency rental assistance through June.

Washington County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program abruptly ended for thousands of eligible households on April 1st, leaving many individuals and families at risk. But late last week, a partial infusion of federal funding suddenly was announced. An affected recipient says he faced immediate eviction due to the shortfall, which was not his fault. Two quorum court justices of the peace are pressing county officials recover the remainder of the critical aid.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
