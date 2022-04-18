Washington County Pandemic Emergency Rental Aid Suddenly Terminated, Then Reinstated
Washington County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program abruptly ended for thousands of eligible households on April 1st, leaving many individuals and families at risk. But late last week, a partial infusion of federal funding suddenly was announced. An affected recipient says he faced immediate eviction due to the shortfall, which was not his fault. Two quorum court justices of the peace are pressing county officials recover the remainder of the critical aid.