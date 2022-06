In May, The Benedictine nuns of St. Scholastica in Fort Smith shocked residents and historic preservationists across Arkansas when they announced they would be demolishing their 98-year-old monastery. Rachell Patton with Preserve Arkansas was one of many people who tried to save the building, unsuccessfully. She spoke with Ozarks at Large about the importance of historic preservation and why the St. Scholastica announcement hit a nerve with so many.