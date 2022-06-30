© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
KUAF Page Image
Ozarks At Large

The Joys of Instagram Fame for a Dog

Published June 30, 2022 at 12:18 PM CDT
IMG_0565.JPG
1 of 4  — IMG_0565.JPG
Penny focuses on her interview.
Emily Moore
View More: http://erikamillerphotography.pass.us/herrington_112017
2 of 4  — View More: http://erikamillerphotography.pass.us/herrington_112017
Erika Schmidt
IMG_9507.JPEG
3 of 4  — IMG_9507.JPEG
Courtesy
dsc06119.JPEG
4 of 4  — dsc06119.JPEG
Penny recently gained a sister, Betty (left).
Anna and Joseph Herrington

Anna and Joseph Herrington started an Instagram account for their new dog as a way to keep from clogging up their personal accounts. Now, Penny the Ozark Doodle has more than 18,000 followers.

Tags

Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargefeaturesDogs
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism, Matthew spent time in the music production industry, working with artists such as Reba McEntire, Steve Martin, 2 Chainz, and Chris Thile.
See stories by Matthew Moore