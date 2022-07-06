After-School Arts Program Created for LGBTQ+ Youth

“Queer,” a juried fine arts exhibit hosted by Fenix Arts at Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville, opens Thursday, June 2nd, at 5pm with an artists’ panel set for Friday, June 3rd at 6pm. Forty artworks will be on display. A collaborative LGBTQ+ performance arts event, “Warp & Weft,” that coincides with “Queer” will take place July 16th.

