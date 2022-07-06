After-School Arts Program Created for LGBTQ+ Youth
The new after-school arts class for LGBTQ+ youth was announced at mural ribbon cutting on Mt. Sequoyah Center, by program director Taylor Johnson, far right.
J.Froelich
Mt. Sequoyah President, Emily Gentry, poses after a ribbon cutting with artist Eugene Sargent beneath his sculpture.
J.Froelich
Artist Ziba Rajabi describes her permanent art installation outside Mt. Sequoyah Center dining hall.
J.Froelich
The nonprofit Mt. Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville and Fenix Arts are collaborating on a new after-school arts program starting in August designed to accommodate LGBTQ+ kids.