A Weekend of Hard Rock, Bluegrass; Sometimes Simultaneously

U of A students have returned to the region, and there is a multitude of live music taking place during the next seven days throughout the listening area.

Thr., Aug. 18



Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Taylor Smith at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.

Melody Pond at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.

Keith Urban at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $49.50, 7:30 p.m.

Dale Stokes at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 5 p.m.

Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri. Aug., 19

Sat., Aug. 20

Sun., Aug. 21

Mon., Aug. 22

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Aug. 24