Festival Season Continues

The week's coming musical attractions includes the return of Hillberry, a few hard rock shows, songwriters and more.

Thr. Sep. 29 - Sun. Oct. 2



Hillberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $70, 12 p.m.

Thr., Sep. 29

Fri., Sep. 30

Sat., Oct. 1

Sun., Oct. 2

Mon., Oct. 3

Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 4

Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.

The Chicks, Patti Griffin at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $39, 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Oct. 5

Ashtyn Barbaree at Big Sexy Food (Springdale) - 6 p.m.

Thr., Oct. 6