Festival Season Continues
The week's coming musical attractions includes the return of Hillberry, a few hard rock shows, songwriters and more.
Thr. Sep. 29 - Sun. Oct. 2
- Hillberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $70, 12 p.m.
Thr., Sep. 29
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Patrick Sweany at Roots HQ (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 7 p.m.
- Baang, Big Piph and Tomorrow Maybe at Turnbow Park (Springdale) - 6:30 p.m.
- Bantug, Modeling at City Sessions (Bentonville) - $15.00, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Them Dirty Roses, Goodbye June, The Weathered Souls at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 7 p.m.
Fri., Sep. 30
- The Cate Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
- Boom Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15, 9:30 p.m.
- Justin Moore at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $35.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Various Blonde, Foggy Bobcat, RINGS at Smoke and Barrell (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Kalyn Fay at Mount Sequoyah Center (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Sean Harrison at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Statehouse Electric at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- La Sonora Dynamita de Carlitos Xivir at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8:30 p.m.
- Church Street at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Koe Wetzel at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $40, 7 p.m.
- Memory Lane at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Jon Dooly at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- The Odds at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Rowdy Beaver Den (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- Dominic B. Roy at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dale Kellison at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 1
- The Salesman, Protohive, TV Preacher at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Park House Kitchen (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Hailey Jane at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Sarah Hughes and Isayah Warford at Park House Kitchen (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Lyle Pinkley Trio at Park House Kitchen (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Gullywasher at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2
- Eyehategod, Savage Master, Deadbird, Mudlung at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $21 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- Roots Tour at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6:30 p.m.
- Casi Joy at The Momentary (Bentonville) - 4 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at Park House Kitchen (Eureka Springs) - 12 p.m.
- Shannon Wurst at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Dirty Honey, Dorothy, Mac Saturn at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $27.50, 7:30 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 3
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 4
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- The Chicks, Patti Griffin at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $39, 7:30 p.m.
Wed., Oct. 5
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Big Sexy Food (Springdale) - 6 p.m.
Thr., Oct. 6
- Randall King, Tyler Halverson at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Friends of Risko at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- The Texas Gentlemen at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $36, 7:30 p.m.
- 90lb Wrench, Chris Cameron Band, Swade Diablos, Gary Hutchison at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 4 p.m.
- Marcia Brady at Good Vibrations (Rogers) - 9 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.