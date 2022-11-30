After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize
1 of 3 — IMG-1443.JPG
A barista cleans the countertop to prepare for the next order.
Anna Pope / KUAF
2 of 3 — IMG-1439.JPG
Dylan Hartsfield answers reporter's questions outside as a partner arrives at work.
Anna Pope / KUAF
3 of 3 — IMG-1435.JPG
There are Starbucks that have successfully unionized in 36 states.
Anna Pope / KUAF
Arkansas' right-to-work law turned 78-years-old on Nov. 7, and a little over a week after its anniversary, a Fayetteville Starbucks became the first location in the state to unionize. Although right-to-work effects how unions function, other factors like deindustrialization impacted the state's labor movement.