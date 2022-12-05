The 2022 Holiday Gift Guide with Two Friends Books

This holiday season we reached out to several local independent bookstores in the listening area to get their recommendations for books. Up first is Two Friends Books in Bentonville.

The Truth About Mrs. Claus by Meena Harris and Keisha Morris

The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox

Now Is Not The Time To Panic by Kevin Wilson

I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy

Tim Ernst Arkansas Photography Books

Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey

The Annotated Arabian Nights

Nina Simone's Gum by Warren Ellis

My First Popsicle by Zosia Mamet