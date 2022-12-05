The 2022 Holiday Gift Guide with Two Friends Books
This holiday season we reached out to several local independent bookstores in the listening area to get their recommendations for books. Up first is Two Friends Books in Bentonville.
The Truth About Mrs. Claus by Meena Harris and Keisha Morris
The Holiday Swap by Maggie Knox
Now Is Not The Time To Panic by Kevin Wilson
I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jenette McCurdy
Tim Ernst Arkansas Photography Books
Cat Kid Comic Club: Collaborations by Dav Pilkey
The Annotated Arabian Nights
Nina Simone's Gum by Warren Ellis
My First Popsicle by Zosia Mamet