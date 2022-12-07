The 2022 Holiday Gift Guide with Pearl's Books

This holiday season we reached out to several local independent bookstores in the listening area to get their recommendations for books. Today we hear from Pearl's Books in Fayetteville.

The Land of Dinosaurs by Peter Lippman

Runny Babbit by Shel Silverstein

The Lost Words by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris

How to Keep House While Drowning by kc davis

Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking: 30 Anniversary Edition by Marcella Hazan

Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott

Gardening for Everyone by Julia Watkins

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin

Pride and Prejudice (With gilded edges and a ribbon bookmark) by Jane Austen