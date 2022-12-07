© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

The 2022 Holiday Gift Guide with Pearl's Books

Published December 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST
hgg-pb.png

This holiday season we reached out to several local independent bookstores in the listening area to get their recommendations for books. Today we hear from Pearl's Books in Fayetteville.

The Land of Dinosaurs by Peter Lippman
Runny Babbit by Shel Silverstein
The Lost Words by Robert MacFarlane and Jackie Morris
How to Keep House While Drowning by kc davis
Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking: 30 Anniversary Edition by Marcella Hazan
Bomb Shelter by Mary Laura Philpott
Gardening for Everyone by Julia Watkins
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin
Pride and Prejudice (With gilded edges and a ribbon bookmark) by Jane Austen

