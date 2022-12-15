© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Time for Live Holiday Music

By Timothy Dennis
Published December 15, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST
KUAF

Although there are fewer opportunities for live music as the holidays approach, there are still many shows to see during the next week.

Thr., Dec. 15

Fri., Dec. 16

Sat., Dec. 17

Sun., Dec. 18

  • The Ton3s at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20, 6 p.m.
  • Joshua Ray Walker at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at the door, 8:30 p.m.
  • Martina McBride at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $79, 7 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 19

  • Muses at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7:30 p.m.
  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 20

Wed., Dec. 21

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Dec. 22

Ozarks At Large Music
Timothy Dennis
