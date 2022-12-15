Time for Live Holiday Music
Although there are fewer opportunities for live music as the holidays approach, there are still many shows to see during the next week.
Thr., Dec. 15
- The Phase, City Grey at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Lee Brice, Scotty McCreery at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $49, 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 16
- Always Tired, Second Life, The Salesman, Fight Dream at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Edward Simon's Femeninas: The Songs of Latin American Women at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $33, 7:30 p.m.
- Brian Martin's Mess at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- The Shandies at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Asleep at the Wheel w/ The Cate Bros. at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - start at $45, 7:30 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 17
- Boom! Kinetic at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Foggy Bobcat, Chainsaw Lassy, TownHouseFire at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Matteson Gregory at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Anitra Jay at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 18
- The Ton3s at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20, 6 p.m.
- Joshua Ray Walker at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv., $20 at the door, 8:30 p.m.
- Martina McBride at Walton Arts Center (Fayetteville) - start at $79, 7 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 19
- Muses at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Dec. 20
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 21
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Dec. 22
- James "Daddy" Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.