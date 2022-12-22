© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Final Live Music Survey of 2022

By Timothy Dennis
Published December 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST
Tunes -Grove.png

For our last survey of live, local music of 2022, we have several New Years Eve celebrations, as well as a few shows happening between now and the end of the holidays.

Fri., Dec. 23

  • The Cate Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
  • Dawn Cate Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
  • Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
  • Neon Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 24

  • Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 26

  • Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 28

  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.

Thr., Dec. 29

  • Meadowlark at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 30

Sat., Dec. 31

Timothy Dennis
