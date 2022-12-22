Final Live Music Survey of 2022
For our last survey of live, local music of 2022, we have several New Years Eve celebrations, as well as a few shows happening between now and the end of the holidays.
Fri., Dec. 23
- The Cate Brothers at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Dawn Cate Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m.
- Circle of Thirds at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Neon Moon at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 24
- Kurt Hunter at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Mon., Dec. 26
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 28
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5 p.m.
Thr., Dec. 29
- Meadowlark at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 30
- Leah and the Mojo Doctors at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00, 6 p.m.
- Arkansauce, The Mighty Pines at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 9:30 P.M.
- JR Neal at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 11 a.m.
- Fight Dream, Sleep Clinic, Stash Hag at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 7 p.m.
- McKelvin Brothers at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Landon Cube at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $50 adv., 8 p.m.
- Friends of the Phamily, Danny Spain Gang at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Dane Ervin at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 31
- Full House at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 6 p.m.
- Arkansauce, Sicard Hollow at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - start at $20, 9 p.m.
- 40 open, The Espionage Act, The Black Diamonds, FaceDancer at Nomad's Trailside (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Take Cover at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- DJ Momentum, Slick City, Bootleg Royale, Sara Loethen Band, Cole Birmingham Band, Foggy Bobcat at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - start at $30, 7 p.m.
- Dirty Flannel Shirt at JJ's (Bella Vista) - 6 p.m.
- Hillestad at The Park House Kitchen, (Siloam Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Skye Pollard and Family Holler at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 8 p.m.
- The Mountain Gypsies at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.