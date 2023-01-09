© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Purchase of Historic Jefferson Elementary School in South Fayetteville by Local Charity Imminent

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 9, 2023
The former Jefferson Elementary School in south Fayetteville may soon be headquarters for the nonprofit Potter's House.

Last November, the Fayetteville School Board voted to accept a $1.86 million dollar cash offer from the Potter's House to buy the former Jefferson Elementary school campus, located in the heart of south Fayetteville's African-American district. The deal is expected to close in the coming months. The board considered eight prospects, including the nonprofit NWA Black Heritage which offered $1 dollar to acquire the property to anchor its planned Black Cultural Corridor.

