Exhibit “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” Reveals Little-Known History
An exhibit exploring the enslavement of Africans and African-Americans by the Cherokee Tribal Nation and current efforts to reconcile that history is on display at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah through April. A special Cherokee Freedmen youth art show will take place in February. The museum is located on 101 S. Muskogee Avenue. Audio for this report was provided courtesy Cherokee Nation Public Affairs Liaison, Jason McCarty.