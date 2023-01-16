© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Exhibit “We Are Cherokee: Cherokee Freedmen and the Right to Citizenship” Reveals Little-Known History

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 16, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST
Courtesy of the Cherokee Nation
An exhibit exploring the enslavement of Africans and African-Americans by the Cherokee Tribal Nation and current efforts to reconcile that history is on display at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah through April. A special Cherokee Freedmen youth art show will take place in February. The museum is located on 101 S. Muskogee Avenue. Audio for this report was provided courtesy Cherokee Nation Public Affairs Liaison, Jason McCarty.

Ozarks At Large Cherokee NationAfrican AmericansCherokee FreedmenOzarks at Large
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
