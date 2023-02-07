© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Historic School Expected to Close in a Benton County Community

By Anna Pope
Published February 7, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST
Garfield_Elementary.jpg
Courtesy
Garfield community forum is rescheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

Garfield Elementary is the longest continually operating elementary school in Arkansas, and the 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to be its final year. The Rogers Board of Education voted to close the school because of costs and enrollment numbers. Garfield is about 20 minutes northeast of Rogers which is expanding. Studies from Arkansas’ previous round of school consolidation show losing a school in a small town can decrease the population and property values.

Tags
Ozarks At Large EducationOzarks at LargeRogers Public Schools
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
See stories by Anna Pope