Rogers Public Schools

-
In-person learning resumed on Monday in many of Arkansas's public schools. We check in with a student on her way to class at Fayetteville High School and…
-
The pandemic has changed nearly everything, including back-to-school shopping for students, parents and teachers, so stores like Walmart are trying to…
-
The Rogers School District is starting off the new school year with a new emergency radio system that will put staff at all the schools in direct contact…
-
On Wednesday, the Rogers School District cut the ribbon on its 16th elementary school. Fairview Elementary, which will start the year with about 560…
-
Rogers Heritage High School senior Emily Low once hid her physics books inside the covers over fantasy novels. Her work was recently recognized on a…