Ozarks At Large

An Audio Postcard from the Lemke Project

By Anna Pope
Published February 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST
Gina Shelton, media professor at the University of Arkansas, welcomes students to the Lemke Project.
Anna Pope / KUAF

The Lemke Project, a student media training program through the University of Arkansas School of Journalism, began this past weekend and will continue every Saturday in February and March. Ozarks at Large’s Anna Pope met with some of her Report for America Service Project student-mentees from The Mountie Spectrum, Roger’s High School newspaper. Over the weekend, she sent in this audio postcard.

Ozarks At Large University of ArkansasMedia literacyEducationOzarks at Large
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
