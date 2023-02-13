An Audio Postcard from the Lemke Project
Gina Shelton, media professor at the University of Arkansas, welcomes students to the Lemke Project.
Anna Pope / KUAF
The Lemke Project, a student media training program through the University of Arkansas School of Journalism, began this past weekend and will continue every Saturday in February and March. Ozarks at Large’s Anna Pope met with some of her Report for America Service Project student-mentees from The Mountie Spectrum, Roger’s High School newspaper. Over the weekend, she sent in this audio postcard.