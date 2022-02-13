Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
University of Arkansas
-
-
This week's examination of University of Arkansas history concentrates on Silas Hunt and others who figured in the long journey of integration at the…
-
A new documentary, If This Walk Could Talk, uses the words of University of Arkansas students, faculty, staff and supporters to reflect on the first 150…
-
The data provided by Pat Walker Health Center at the University of Arkansas shows that the positivity rate on campus is at 24% for the month of January.…
-
This week's chronicle of the University of Arkansas' first 150 years is about a pioneering student, James McGahee, whose names was lost and/or forgotten…
-
This summer the University of Arkansas Humanities Center will host a pair of NEH-supported summer teaching institutes for K-12 teachers from around the…
-
Last week the University of Arkansas commemmorated International Holocaust Remembrance Day by dedicating the pen used to sign Holocaust education into law…
-
Twice in the past 150 years University of Arkansas students have made discoveries of world-record fossils.
-
The Rosnethal Prize for Innovation and Inspiration in math teaching from the National Museum of Mathematics this year is awarded to Chaim Goodman-Strauss,…
-
A panel of campus leaders and experts from the University of Arkansas gathered on campus to answer questions about life on campus and the impact COVID-19…