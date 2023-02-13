© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Local Communities Organize Support for Survivors in Turkey, Syria

By Anna Pope
Published February 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CST
A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria, and then a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck nine hours later this past Monday.

The death toll of the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria a week from today is at least 35,000 and climbing. Thousands of buildings are reduced to rubble and thousands more people are left homeless. People around the world are working to support survivors, including the Bentonville Islamic Society and the Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas. Today people can drop off items at the Central United Methodist Church off Dickson Street from 6-8p.m. Monetary donations will still be accepted after today through the Turkish Embassy in Houston.

Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
