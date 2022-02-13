Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Earthquakes
Some entities in Arkansas, including the state Department of Emergency Management, are participating in the Great Central ShakeOut Earthquake Drill…
After a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Mexico City Sept. 19, a group of researchers including Clint Wood, an assistant professor of civil engineering at…
There was some shaking in Boone County Sunday morning.
Dirk DeTurck sits in a rocker on the front porch of his rural Conway home, nervously smoking a cigarette. The retired native New Yorker and U.S....
Certain insurance firms do not cover man-made earthquake damage, leaving homeowners shaken. We consult with the Arkansas Insurance Department about taking…
Scientists have simulated potential future earthquakes on the New Madrid Seismic Zone, centered in northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and northwest…
The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management is helping install small instruments called quake catchers in two Arkansas schools.
A recent workshop held in Fayetteville schooled potential volunteers on how to assess the safety of structures after earthquakes.MUSIC: "Earthquake of ‘73"
Earthquakes in Oklahoma have dramatically increased since last autumn, likely linked to gas and oil development the U.S. Geological Survey says. And as…