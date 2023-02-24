© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Arkansas Librarians Targeted by Right-Wing Lawmakers Aiming to Ban Progressive Childrens Books

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 24, 2023 at 12:07 PM CST
The intent of Arkansas Senate Bill 81, sponsored by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, is to force librarians to remove child and young adult reading materials classified by conservative Christian politicians and parents as obscene — or face arrest. Similar censorship bills and laws are being promulgated across the country to ban access by young people to literature illuminating civil rights, racial history, social justice and sex education.

