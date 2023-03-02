Musical Variety On Stages This week
The coming week of musical attractions features a variety of electronic, avant garde, rock and roll, country and more.
Thr., Mar. 2
- New Avenues, Avon Park, City Grey at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 9 p.m.
- Them to the Dogs at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 3
- Rick Ross, JD Gonz, Selfpaid Savage at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $60 adv., $65 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Yarn/Wire at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $24 members, 7 p.m.
- Trevor Turla Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- 96 Miles at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Austin Upchurch at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $20 adv., $25 day of, 8 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 4
- Blushing, Mildenhall, Peach Blush, Fight Dream at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $5.00, 9 p.m.
- Ian Munsick, Ashland Craft at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $20-35 adv., $25-40 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- Yarn/Wire at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $24 members, 7 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at New Dehli Cafe (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Tennessee Jet at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $20 day of, 8 p.m.
Sun., Mar. 5
- Jerry Cantrell at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $35-50 adv., $40-55 day of, 7 p.m.
- Haley Reinhart at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Yarn/Wire at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $24 members, 2 p.m.
- Carter Combs at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
- The Almas at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
Mon., Mar. 6
- A&E Music at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- /Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., Mar. 7
- Flogging Molly at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $38-55 adv., $43-60 day of, 7:30 p.m.
- James "Daddy" Miller at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 8
- Jeremy Treat at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
Thr., Mar. 9
- Ouchita Dune, Gardensnakes at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Jackson Taylor and the Sinners, Brandon Butler Band at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $15 adv., $18 day of, 7 p.m.
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.