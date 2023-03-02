© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks At Large

Musical Variety On Stages This week

By Timothy Dennis
Published March 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

The coming week of musical attractions features a variety of electronic, avant garde, rock and roll, country and more.

Thr., Mar. 2

Fri., Mar. 3

Sat., Mar. 4

Sun., Mar. 5

  • Jerry Cantrell at JJ's Live (Fayetteville) - $35-50 adv., $40-55 day of, 7 p.m.
  • Haley Reinhart at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
  • Yarn/Wire at The Momentary (Bentonville) - $30, $24 members, 2 p.m.
  • Carter Combs at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
  • The Almas at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.

Mon., Mar. 6

  • A&E Music at JJ's Wedington (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
  • /Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 7

Wed., Mar. 8

  • Jeremy Treat at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.

Thr., Mar. 9

Tags
Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking TunesPerformance
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content