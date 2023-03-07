© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Nutrition + Exercise = Good Medicine

By Kyle Kellams
Published March 7, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST
The symposium will cover topics centering on health literacy.

A University of Arkansas Honors College symposium next fall, "Good Medicine," will include discussions about health literacy. We asked the leaders of the symposium, Jamie Baum, director of the Center for Human Nutrition and associate professor in the department of human science, and Erin Howie Hickey, associate professor of exercise science, to give us a preview. They will also host a free public lecture about the class Monday at 5:15 p.m. in Gearhart Hall Auditorium.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news Director and host of "Ozarks at Large"
