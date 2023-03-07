Nutrition + Exercise = Good Medicine

A University of Arkansas Honors College symposium next fall, "Good Medicine," will include discussions about health literacy. We asked the leaders of the symposium, Jamie Baum, director of the Center for Human Nutrition and associate professor in the department of human science, and Erin Howie Hickey, associate professor of exercise science, to give us a preview. They will also host a free public lecture about the class Monday at 5:15 p.m. in Gearhart Hall Auditorium.