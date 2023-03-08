© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Dylan Earl Set to Release Third Album

By Timothy Dennis
Published March 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
329771909_728913465305686_286317543636730875_n.jpg
Courtesy

Local post-countrypolitan artist Dylan Earl has new music to share. His third album, "I Saw the Arkansas," will be celebrated with release shows this Friday in Little Rock and Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. He recently stopped by to talk about the album and what he has planned for its release, and about a special beer brewed for the occasion.

Dylan Earl's Fayetteville release show takes place Saturday night at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors and the pre-show market open at 7 p.m., with music in the front room of George's provided by Carl Carbonell and Yaint. In addition to Dylan Earl and the Reasons Why, the back stage at George's will feature sets from Jess Harp and Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires.

Tags
Ozarks At Large Ozarks at LargeMusic
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content
  • HARCO Logo High Res PNG.png
    Local Music
    Anvil Sessions Feature Variety of Local Music
    Timothy Dennis
    Holy Anvil Recording Co. is a recording studio that has captured demos and albums for local bands for a few years. But in the past few months, it has started producing a new video series, highlighting music from some of those same local bands. We talk with Raif Box, owner of Holy Anvil Recording Company, about the Anvil Sessions and about how the studio got its start.
  • Canyons-Cover-art-square12-1024x1024.jpg
    Local Music
    National Park Radio Readies New Album Release
    Timothy Dennis
    "Canyons" is the latest full-length album from Harrison-based band National Park Radio. Though the full album won't be released until later this spring, the band is releasing one single a month until the full album's release in May. We recently caught up with Stefan and Kerri Szabo from National Park Radio to learn more about the new record.
  • JD_Clayton_LWFH_FNL-scaled.jpg
    Local Music
    Now in Nashville, Fort Smith Native Releases Debut Album
    Timothy Dennis
    JD Clayton will release Long Way From Home, his first full-length album, Jan. 27. We recently caught up with him and asked him about the record, songwriting, moving to Nashville and more.