Dylan Earl Set to Release Third Album

Local post-countrypolitan artist Dylan Earl has new music to share. His third album, "I Saw the Arkansas," will be celebrated with release shows this Friday in Little Rock and Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. He recently stopped by to talk about the album and what he has planned for its release, and about a special beer brewed for the occasion.

Dylan Earl's Fayetteville release show takes place Saturday night at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Doors and the pre-show market open at 7 p.m., with music in the front room of George's provided by Carl Carbonell and Yaint. In addition to Dylan Earl and the Reasons Why, the back stage at George's will feature sets from Jess Harp and Lee Bains III and the Glory Fires.