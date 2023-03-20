© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Fayetteville Officials Continue Discussing a Stormwater Fee

By Anna Pope
Published March 20, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT
Michael Cockram stands in front of his house.
Water flows through the creek behind Cockram's house.
Anna Pope / KUAF

A few of years ago, officials from the City of Fayetteville commissioned a study to find the best way to pay for flood management. The study found the most equitable way to compensate for the city's stormwater needs was through a stormwater utility fee. Residents in the Upper Skull Creek area are seeing more water and earlier this month, asked city officials about the study at a forum. Arkansas stormwater fees are uncommon. The state has at least 500 municipalities, and two cities, Hot Springs and Bryant, have a stormwater utility.

Ozarks At Large waterWaterwaysFayettevilleNorthwest ArkansasOzarks at Large
Anna Pope
Anna Pope is KUAF's growth impact reporter and a Report for America corps member
See stories by Anna Pope
