Fayetteville Officials Continue Discussing a Stormwater Fee

A few of years ago, officials from the City of Fayetteville commissioned a study to find the best way to pay for flood management. The study found the most equitable way to compensate for the city's stormwater needs was through a stormwater utility fee. Residents in the Upper Skull Creek area are seeing more water and earlier this month, asked city officials about the study at a forum. Arkansas stormwater fees are uncommon. The state has at least 500 municipalities, and two cities, Hot Springs and Bryant, have a stormwater utility.