© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
USE THIS ONE
Ozarks at Large

Warmer Weather, More Outdoor Music

By Timothy Dennis
Published May 4, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT
Tunes -Grove.png
KUAF

The next seven days of live music features even more outdoor offerings, as well as the usual musical variety from venues and artists throughout the region.

Thr., May 4

Fri., May 5

Sat., May 6

Sun., May 7

Mon., May 8

Tue., May 9

Wed., May 10

  • The Record Company at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
  • Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.

Thr., May 11

  • Noah Bowman Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
  • Endfall, Monk is King, Fight Dream, TownHouseFire at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
  • Spaceberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $60, all weekend
  • Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.
Tags
Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeMusicTalking Tunes
Timothy Dennis
Timothy Dennis is KUAF's strategic technical planner and producer for "Ozarks at Large"
See stories by Timothy Dennis
Related Content