Warmer Weather, More Outdoor Music
The next seven days of live music features even more outdoor offerings, as well as the usual musical variety from venues and artists throughout the region.
Thr., May 4
- Toadies at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $25 adv., $30 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Way Go Lily at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Papa Rap, C4 Clarinets, Irie Lions at Downtown Square (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
- Unwed Sailor, zzzahara, Modeling at Smoke and Barrel (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8 p.m.
- Peter Rexford at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Ozark Wind Quintet, Fayette Junction Bassoons at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - 6 p.m.
- Kidd G at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $20, 8 p.m.
- Treaty Oak Revival at Majestic (Fort Smith) - $17 adv., $20 at door, 7 p.m.
Fri., May 5
- Leah and the Mojo Doctors at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8.00,
- Wreckno at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 9 p.m.
- Sawyer Hill, Sarah Loethen at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- The Phase at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Parker McCollum, Larry Fleet, JD Clayton at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $30.50, 7:30 p.m.
- Proyecto Tumbado at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- 1-Oz Jig at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Melissa Etheridge at The Auditorium (Eureka Springs) - $90.00, 7:30 p.m.
- Tech N9ne at TempleLive (Fort Smith) - start at $25, 8 p.m.
Sat., May 6
- Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion, The 1-Oz Jig, Rachel Ammons at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Dial-Up at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $21 day of, 8 p.m.
- Justin Logan Band at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Ammplify Festival at Mount Sequoyah (Fayetteville) - start at $25, 12 p.m.
- Rodney Block Collective at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 8 p.m.
- Jenna & Tony at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Shilah Molina and the Honky Tonk Flame at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
- Roving Gambler Band at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 6 p.m.
Sun., May 7
- SoNA Beyond: Transcending Words at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 2 p.m.
- Korey McKelvy, Skye Pollard and Doctor Junior at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 7 p.m.
- Leeper and Simpson at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 4 p.m.
- Wesley Allen and the Modern August at Gotahold Brewing (Eureka Springs) - 4 p.m.
- Tim Eriksen at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $10.00, 1:30 p.m.
Mon., May 8
- Tomberlin, Trace Mountains at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $16 adv, $18 at door, 8 p.m.
- Sprungbilly at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 6 p.m.
Tue., May 9
- Godsmack, I Prevail at Walmart AMP (Rogers) - start at $35, 7 p.m.
Wed., May 10
- The Record Company at JJ's LIVE (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 at door, 7:30 p.m.
- Ben Harris at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 5:30 p.m.
Thr., May 11
- Noah Bowman Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10.00, 8:30 p.m.
- Endfall, Monk is King, Fight Dream, TownHouseFire at Butterfield Stage (Rogers) - 6 p.m.
- Spaceberry at The Farm (Eureka Springs) - start at $60, all weekend
- Los Roscoes at The Gravel Bar (Eureka Springs) - 5 p.m.