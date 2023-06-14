Maternal Mortality Series: Episode 3

In a collaboration with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) and KUAF, ACHI CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and Ozarks at Large reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith dive into depth about maternal health and deaths in Arkansas.

In this third episode, the pair focuses on postpartum deaths, the lack of records to review cases and mistrust among underrepresented communities. UAMS Women's Health and Obstetrics Department Chair, Dr. Nirvana Manning also shares her experiences on the legislative maternal mortality review committee and as a practitioner.