Maternal Mortality Series: Episode 3

By Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Published June 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT
The number of U.S. women dying from pregnancy related issues, continues to climb, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021. This nationwide rise reflects an increase of nearly 89 percent, in the maternal mortality rate since 2018.
The number of U.S. women dying from pregnancy related issues continues to climb, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2021.

In a collaboration with the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) and KUAF, ACHI CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and Ozarks at Large reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith dive into depth about maternal health and deaths in Arkansas.

In this third episode, the pair focuses on postpartum deaths, the lack of records to review cases and mistrust among underrepresented communities. UAMS Women's Health and Obstetrics Department Chair, Dr. Nirvana Manning also shares her experiences on the legislative maternal mortality review committee and as a practitioner.

Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell-Sanchez Smith is an associate producer for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
