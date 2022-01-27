Rachell Sanchez-SmithAssociate Producer
Rachell Sanchez-Smith is an assistant producer for Ozarks at Large and an undergraduate student at the University of Arkansas studying journalism.
-
-
-
On today's show, Arkansas Children’s and the Omicron surge. Plus, an Oklahoma group, Save the Illinois River, claims insufficient wastewater treatment in…
-
After the all-time high of 46 COVID-19 patients last month, nearly double that of the previous peak last June, Arkansas Children's Hospital's Executive…
-
On today's show, the growth of the Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas means more opportunities for young people to further their education. Plus,…
-
The Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas has announced they are increasing their 2022 scholarship for students who plan to continue their education…
-
On today's show, stories of the University of Arkansas' past. Plus, an interview with a future Rhodes scholar, and much more.
-
Coleman Warren is one of just a few Rhodes Scholars from the University of Arkansas. Warren was selected among more than 2,300 applicants to continue his…
-
On today's show, working to ease shortages in Arkansas truck drivers. Plus, a visit to Columbia with Sound Perimeter, the Headquarters House in…
-
Northwest Arkansas Community College announced a new scholarship for trucking students to get their commercial delivery license, sponsored by trucking…