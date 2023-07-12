© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

West Fork enacts novel ordinance to enable ecologically beneficial landscapes

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 12, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT
Committee facilitator Bonny Stitt poses beside one of a dozen garden beds in her West Fork yard.
1 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7140.jpeg
Committee facilitator Bonny Stitt poses beside one of a dozen garden beds in her West Fork yard.
J.Froelich / KUAF
A garden gate leads to numerous vegetable and flower beds.
2 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7135.jpeg
A garden gate leads to numerous vegetable and flower beds.
J.Froelich / KUAF
A vegetable garden and blooming bergamot are set back in a side yard.
3 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7154.jpeg
A vegetable garden and blooming bergamot are set back in a side yard.
J.Froelich / KUAF
Ornamental annuals adorn a pollinator welcome sign.
4 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7144.jpeg
Ornamental annuals adorn a pollinator welcome sign.
J.Froelich / KUAF
A backyard dining table overlooks the lush gardens.
5 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7143.jpeg
An outdoor dining
Ripening sweet corn stands behind a garden fence.
6 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7153.jpeg
Ripening sweet corn stands behind a garden fence.
J.Froelich / KUAF
A new xeric garden bed in the back yard feeds wild bee populations.
7 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7146.jpeg
A new xeric garden bed in the back yard feeds wild bee populations.
J.Froelich / KUAF
Resident hen monitors garden visitors.
8 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7150.jpeg
Resident hen monitors garden visitors.
J.Froelich / KUAF
One of a dozen fruit trees on the grounds is laden with sweetening \apples.
9 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7145.jpeg
One of a dozen fruit trees on the grounds is laden with sweet apples.
J.Froelich / KUAF
One of three hives accommodates visiting wild bees.
10 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7147.jpeg
One of three hives accommodates visiting wild bees.
J.Froelich / KUAF
The back yard contains native forest, fruit trees and a swing for relaxation.
11 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7151.jpeg
The back yard contains native forest, fruit trees and a swing for relaxation.
J.Froelich / KUAF
Resident hens enjoy fresh grown garden produce.
12 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7136.jpeg
Resident hens enjoy fresh grown garden produce.
J.Froelich / KUAF
A front view of the Stitt family habitat in West Fork.
13 of 13  — West Fork Photos/IMG_7134.jpeg
A front view of the Stitt family habitat in West Fork.
J.Froelich / KUAF

A committee of seven women in rural West Fork in southern Washington County have drafted an ordinance to amend the town's property maintenance code to allow for increased cultivation of wildflower meadows, pollinator plant gardens and even small orchards on private yards and properties — possibly the first municipal ordinance of its kind approved in Arkansas. The committee sourced National Wildlife Federation best practices on neighborhood habitat landscapes.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
