West Fork enacts novel ordinance to enable ecologically beneficial landscapes
Committee facilitator Bonny Stitt poses beside one of a dozen garden beds in her West Fork yard.
A garden gate leads to numerous vegetable and flower beds.
A vegetable garden and blooming bergamot are set back in a side yard.
Ornamental annuals adorn a pollinator welcome sign.
An outdoor dining
Ripening sweet corn stands behind a garden fence.
A new xeric garden bed in the back yard feeds wild bee populations.
Resident hen monitors garden visitors.
One of a dozen fruit trees on the grounds is laden with sweet apples.
One of three hives accommodates visiting wild bees.
The back yard contains native forest, fruit trees and a swing for relaxation.
Resident hens enjoy fresh grown garden produce.
A front view of the Stitt family habitat in West Fork.
A committee of seven women in rural West Fork in southern Washington County have drafted an ordinance to amend the town's property maintenance code to allow for increased cultivation of wildflower meadows, pollinator plant gardens and even small orchards on private yards and properties — possibly the first municipal ordinance of its kind approved in Arkansas. The committee sourced National Wildlife Federation best practices on neighborhood habitat landscapes.