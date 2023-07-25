© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Chronicling the Ozarks, from fireworks to country stores

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT
University of Arkansas Press

Considering the Ozarks is not new for Brooks Blevins.

Brooks, the Noel Boyd Professor of Ozarks Studies at Missouri State University, wrote a dozen books about his native region. His latest book, Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches from the Margins, is a collection of his essays about the Ozarks' relation to the South, Southerner's relationship with fireworks, race relations in the Ozarks and more. He spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams in the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio.

Blevins will read from the book and sign copies at the Fayetteville Public Library and the Shiloh Museum of Ozarks History in Springdale.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
