University of Arkansas Press
A new book authored by noted Arkansas historian Guy Lancaster titled American Atrocity tears down the historic scaffolding upholding the historic…
Maya Salameh is this year's winner of the Etel Adnan Poetry Prize, awarded by the University of Arkansas. Maya, a student at Stanford, talked with us…
A new book, Das Echo: A Year in the Life of Germans in the Nineteenth-Century South, uses preserved German-language newspapers from the 1800s to detail…
A new book, Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines of Arkansas, has everything you need to know about the of hundreds of plants found in the Natural State. We…
A recently published book, The War at Home: Perspectives on the Arkansas Experience during World War I, explores how some conditions from a century ago,…
The new book The Literature of the Ozarks, published by the University of Arkansas Press, collects two centuries of writings from the Ozarks. We speak…
Poet Peter Twal's debut collection, Our Earliest Tattoos, tackles memory and contemporary life with wit, humor and sentimental flair. The poems draw…
During an eight-year period, photgraphers from the Farm Security Administration took thousands of pictures of Arkansans affected by the Great Depression.…
The novel Mourner's Bench, the first from Sanderia Faye, has been nominated for the Hurston/Wright Legacy Award. This spring the author of the book,…
Death wasn't always a private matter. From the late 19th to the early 20th century, it was common for neighbors to assist families caring for dying loved…