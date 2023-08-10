Empowering Black women entrepreneurs through the WEM Hub

Tina Gilbert’s mother owned her own daycare. When she was not in school over the summers, Gilbert worked at the business and saved her money to buy school supplies.

In fact, she comes from a line of business-minded people. Gilbert said her grandfather was an entrepreneur in a time when it was not popular and although her father had a career, he also had side business.

"So, I came from a family that worked hard," Gilbert said. "So, the hard work wasn't really, I guess, the big issue," Gilbert said. "It was a little bit of like, is this gonna really work?"

Gilbert is the founder and CEO of the consulting business Next Level Training Solutions Group, LLC and is a member of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas 2023 Women’s Economic Mobility (WEM) Hub cohort.

Before Gilbert started her business, she had a career in human resources. Then someone asked her to do training and development from an HR perspective on her own time. This led to a side business.

“And the reason was I had some different things that were going on personally," Gilbert said. "And then I thought, ‘Well, I'll do some consulting and then go back to the workforce.’ But I haven't been back. It's been three years so, I love it."

For Gilbert, no two days look alike. She works from home and other spaces in Bentonville and Fayetteville like Startup Junkie where she started her day on Monday. From meetings and coaching sessions, to managing calendars, sending invoices and proposals, she said it can be more than a full-time job.

“But I will definitely say you work extremely hard," Gilbert said. "Some days you know how you can say, 'I have a hard stop. I need to stop at 5 o'clock.' Really with entrepreneurs, I don't really think you can ever completely have a hard stop.”

A 2018 research report from the foundation found of all Black-owned businesses in the state, Black women own 60% of those businesses. In the same study, it showed the higher number of women-owned businesses are in the poorest counties.

After the research was published, the foundation’s WEM Hub began. The goal of the program is to learn about the needs of Black women entrepreneurs and connect them to resources.

Every year, the cohort has about 10-15 participants and Kristen Smith, the communications and programs specialist at the Arkansas Women’s Foundation, said the foundation receives an average of 90 applications per cycle. She said the foundation’s main goals for the hub is longevity in the program and encouraging women to build lasting businesses.

"So, it's always very encouraging to see more and more women applying," Smith said. "And of course, as people see the work that we're doing, if they want to help to fund these programs, then it would be wonderful to be able to allow more women into the cohort, right? So, that there's just that additional reach and make sure that we're getting in all of the nooks and crannies of the state, and making sure that those entrepreneurs know that we see them as well."

Entrepreneurs in the program receive $5,000 in grant funds for their business. Smith said some of the women can make immediate improvements to their business.

“Like so, for this current cohort, I know there's someone who used part of the (initial) funds they got at the top of the program to buy another KitchenAid mixer so that she can increase her output for her bakery business," Smith said.

Business owners 2023 cohort are from across the state, anywhere from Camden to West Memphis. The businesses they represent include a salon, accounting services, education center, diabetes center and bakery.

“So, when we give them the tools that they need to run their business, to make sure that financially... they're handling their books correctly, that they are doing what they need to do on the marketing side. When we strengthen their business, that is strengthening their stance and the community that they know and love,” Smith said.

The hub is meant to provide training opportunities and build a community of entrepreneurs in the current cohort and past members. This is motivational for Gilbert, who said being in the program is like an investment and she wants to make a return on that investment.

“So, it is empowering. I think it's energizing," Gilbert said. "And I think it's also a little comforting because of being able to relate, and then also being able to relate to women that, you know, even look like you and that's trying to move forward."