Strengthing Arkansas' electrical grid

Strengthening Arkansas' electrical grid

The state of Arkansas will receive more than $10 million to strengthen the state’s electrical grid. The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration announced the $10.3 million award yesterday. The money comes from the Infrastructure and Jobs Act. The DFA said the money in Arkansas will be used to prevent power outages. Projects that may qualify for the grants include weatherization technologies and equipment, placing electrical equipment underground and power line relocation.

Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism to recruit new workers

State economic development officials are partnering with the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism on strategies to recruit new workers to Arkansas. Officials with the Arkansas Economic Development Commission discussed the partnership in a roundtable discussion with the state Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, said the state should seek to retain new graduates of colleges and universities.

"The vast majority of our universities— if you look at a map of the state— are within 25 miles of a neighboring state," Berry said. "And they're attracting students from all over the world, all over the country. And what we're hearing from these students is they would love to stay in Arkansas. They want to have a good job when they graduate, but what's most important to them is quality of life."

Commerce Secretary Hugh McDonald said the state is focusing on recruiting entrepreneurs, skilled workers and members of the military, as well as graduates of Arkansas-based colleges living outside the state.

Greenland to rehabilitate wastewater system

The city of Greenland in Washington County will use a $3.2 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for a wastewater system rehabilitation project. The loan is part of a nearly $218 million package of 16 water and wastewater projects serving more than 622,000 Arkansans, approved yesterday by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission.

Sam M. Walton College of Business ranks within the top 25 undergraduate business programs

The Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas is ranked as the 25th Best Undergraduate Business Program in public colleges by U.S. News & World Report in its 2024 national listing. The college is ranked 38th in the country among all public and private institutions. It’s the 22nd consecutive year U.S. News has ranked the college in the top 30 among public colleges.

Arkansas underinvests in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff

The U.S. Department of Education said the state of Arkansas is underinvesting in the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. A letter to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, signed by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, said UAPB should have received a comparable amount of funds to the University of Arkansas’ flagship campus in Fayetteville. According to the letter, the historically Black university has missed out on over $330 million in state funding over the last 30 years.

The letter states this situation predates everyone currently involved, but the Department of Education wants to work with the state to create a plan to resolve the funding gap. Responding to an inquiry from Little Rock Public Radio, Governor Sanders’ Director of Communications Alexa Henning said the governor is proud of the “rich tradition” at U-A-P-B. Henning called the letter from the education department “threatening” and “politically charged”.

Free museum day at the Arkansas Air and Military Museum

The Arkansas Air and Military Museum is hosting a free museum day this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public may take a trip to Drake Field this weekend to avoid the regular entrance fee of $11 and observe aircraft from many eras of aviation. Museum director Laci Prince said there’s plenty for attendees of every age to enjoy.

“We have some airplanes that are almost 100 years old,” Prince said. “We have airplanes that you can get inside of while you’re here, and then we have artifacts from local Arkansans telling their story about their trials and tribulations while they were in the military.”

While you can get inside some antique aircraft, Prince said flying lessons won’t be a part of the day.

“No, not this time, but you can see inside the C-130, our Huey and our CH-21,” she said.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Razorback soccer hosts Alabama