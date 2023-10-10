A panel discussion about “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” Part Two

The Smithsonian exhibit “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” can be viewed on the campus of John Brown University through Oct. 20.

The night before the exhibit opened to the public, JBU, KUAF and Ozarks at Large partnered for a panel discussion about voting. The panel included State Representative for District 17 Delia Haak, Associate Professor of Political Science and Assistant Director of the Center for Faith and Flourishing at JBU Dan Bennett, Corporate and Institutional Giving Manager at TheatreSquared and Treasurer of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Council Chris Seawood, and integrated marketing communications major at JBU Yamil Tenorio, who has also served as a copy editor for the JBU Lantern.

Over the next few days, Ozarks At Large will publish highlights from the conversation. In this excerpt, Kyle Kellams continued questioning panelists about their thoughts on the process of voting.