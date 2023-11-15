Fayetteville City Council gains new member

Fayetteville elects new city council member

The Fayetteville City Council will have a new member after yesterday’s special election to fill a vacated seat. Bob Stafford received more than 65 percent of the votes cast in the four-person race and will be sworn in as a representative of Ward One. The election took place after former city council member Sonia Harvey resigned her seat because she was moving out of the ward.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families names "friends of children"

Three people were named “friends of children” by the nonprofit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families today. The honor was bestowed on Jay Barth, Christie Erwin, and the late Sen. Roy C. “Bill” Lewellen. The organization gathers data and advocates for programs improving the lives of vulnerable groups in Arkansas. Jay Barth previously served as Chief Education Officer for the City of Little Rock before his current job leading the Clinton Presidential Center. He said when he entered the position, he searched for ways to improve the traditional public school systems in Little Rock.

"Bridges need to be built between our schools and our city, here in Little Rock various ways, but especially the community school model," Barth said. "The materials in your program explain the community school model. Every community school is unique because every neighborhood is different and has different needs."

Also honored were Christie Erwin, a leader of adoption advocacy group Project Zero, and the late Arkansas state Sen. Bill Lewellen, who died in May of this year.

New inductees to Arkansas Aviation Hall of Fame

Siloam Springs resident Matthew Younkin is among three new inductees into the Arkansas Aviation Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is tomorrow night at Ron Robinson Theater in Little Rock. Younkin is a third-generation aviator and owner of Younkin Airshows. Also being inducted tomorrow night are Pickens Black, Jr, the first Black aviator licensed in the state, and Bob Blankenship from Lincoln County, who became a respected pilot in airshows across the country.

Razorback women's basketball: undefeated

The Arkansas Razorback women’s basketball team is now 3-0 after defeating Little Rock last night, 77-36. The Trojans drop to 0-3. Next up for the Razorbacks is a game at Arkansas State in Jonesboro Friday night.