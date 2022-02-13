Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
Hamilton Center for Child Advocacy in Fort Smith is a secure facility fully staffed by professionals who comprehensively respond to referred child victims…
The Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual Kids Count report looks at child well-being in the United States by analyzing factors like economics, health and…
According to a new report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, food insecurity and homelessness are the biggest concerns for families with children.…
According to a new report from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, more than 150,000 Arkansans are estimated to be newly food insecure since the…
Almost half of all northwest Arkansas children are growing up in families with low incomes or combined incomes that aren’t more than $41,560 for a family…
Sunday, March 4th, the Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families will host its 17th annual Soup Sunday. The event will…
The Annie E. Casey Foundation in 2014 released an index measuring disproportionate barriers in child well-being for African American, Native American,…
The non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children & Families issued a new policy brief this week detailing the status of Arkansas's unemployment insurance…
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families held a forum Tuesday at the Jones Center in Springdale to talk about the high and low points of the 2017…
For four decades, Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families has provided research and advocacy to promote reforms that have improved children’s lives.…